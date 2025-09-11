Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump enters Yankee Stadium to boos and ‘USA’ chants as he attends game for 9/11 commemoration

Mixed reaction from crowd as Trump attends game after murder of conservative activist

John Bowden
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 12 September 2025 00:27 BST
Trump shares update on hunt for 'animal' who killed Charlie Kirk and phone call with 'devastated' partner

The president was back in New York on Thursday for a Yankee game set to commemorate September 11th, and received a decidedly more positive reception than his last visit to the city less than a week earlier.

But there was still a chorus of boos some would say was typical of Yankee Stadium and its notorious crowds, which buffeted the president’s section in opposition to chants of “USA! USA!” that broke out from his supporters.

Trump’s attendance at Thursday’s game between the Yankees and the Detroit Tigers was his second event of the day in commemoration of the deadly September 11th terrorist attacks in Washington and New York; earlier, he spoke at the Pentagon where he remarked about the murder of a conservative activist, Charlie Kirk, who was close with many in Trumpworld including Vice President JD Vance and the president’s eldest son, Donald Jr.

Video posted by the White House’s rapid response account highlighted the supportive chants from Trump’s fans and others, while a video from The New York Post captured a loud wave of booing.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

