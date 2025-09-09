Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump announces plans to attend Yankees game on September 11 after attending remembrance at Pentagon

The president will head to the game in the Bronx after attending a remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon

Mike Bedigan
Tuesday 09 September 2025 18:45 BST
Donald Trump will attend a New York Yankees baseball game on Thursday, after marking the 24th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks
Donald Trump will attend a New York Yankees baseball game on Thursday, after marking the 24th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

The president will head to the game in the Bronx after attending a remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"President Trump will commemorate the 24th anniversary of 9/11 on Thursday with a visit to the Pentagon memorial in the morning, followed by an appearance at the New York Yankees game at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx on Thursday evening,” she said.

The game will see the Yankees face off against the Detroit Tigers. It is uncertain whether there will be a official commemoration of the tragedy at the game, or whether Trump will be involved.

More follows ...

