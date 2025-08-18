Zelensky shows up to White House in all-black suit - but no tie - after Trump complained about his previous attire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived for his meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office wearing an all black suit, but no tie – months after he was derided for his lack of formal dress during his previous, and now infamous, visit to the White House.

The Ukrainian president wore a jacket, previously described as “suit-style” but not a full suit, as well as a black shirt during the sit-down Monday. His fashion choice was noted by members of the media who had criticized him back in February.

“First of all, president Zelensky, you look fabulous in that suit. You look good,” said Brian Glenn, who last time had asked the Ukrainian leader “Do you even own a suit?”

“That’s the one that attacked you,” Trump said to Zelensky, to which he replied with a knowing smile: “I remember.” The Ukrainian president then noted to Glenn: “You are in the same suit. I changed, you have not,” drawing laughter from the room, as well as Trump.

Zelensky’s black jacket was the same he wore to a June NATO summit in the Netherlands, which also marked the first time he had donned a business-style jacket since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in Ukraine in 2022 — and the fashion choice reportedly impressed Trump.

White House asked Ukrainian officials if Zelensky would wear a suit ahead of Monday’s meeting in D.C. with top European leaders and Trump, two sources told Axios.

One Trump advisor jokingly told the outlet that “it would be a good sign for peace” if Zelensky dressed up on Monday, but added, “We don’t expect him to do it.” They also did not expect the Ukrainian leader to wear a tie.

The high-stakes meeting comes months after the president welcomed Zelensky into the West Wing in February, and made jabs about his customary military-style attire, jokingly telling the press, “he’s all dressed up today.”

However, it was Vice President JD Vance who more annoyed than Trump by the Ukrainian leader’s understated fashion choices on that occasion, particularly that he was without a tie, according to Axios.

Trump’s irritation during Zelensky’s last visit, which descended into a shouting match, was about more than just his fashion choices, and the president’s advisors say this time should go more smoothly.

"They've traveled very, very far, both of them. Zelensky will not show him pictures of dead children and then act like it's somehow his fault. The president has learned to just sort of like, you know, file away any irritations and go forward,” a Trump advisor told Axios.

Zelensky will be joined by neighboring European leaders in a show of unity. The meeting is set to be held Monday at 3 p.m. EST, and comes after Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Trump is now pushing Zelensky to strike a peace deal without Crimea and NATO membership instead of an immediate ceasefire – backing Moscow’s position. During the meeting, Putin agreed to let the U.S. and its European allies offer Ukrainian security guarantees, Steve Witkoff said.

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump said on Truth Social. "No getting back Obama given Crimea... and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

At least 10 people were killed in Ukraine after Russia launched 144 drones and missiles overnight, Kyiv said, in an attack described by Zelensky as “demonstrative and cynical.”