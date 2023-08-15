Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Truth Social predictably flew into a rage over the latest indictment of Donald Trump — this time in Georgia, where he and 18 others were hit with a slew of charges over attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

The former president’s followers were quick to comfort him, push conspiracies and call for retaliation after a grand jury indicted him Monday on 13 counts including racketeering, filing false documents and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths.

“The only reason why the democrats, rinos and the corrupt DOJ are afraid of you Donald is because they know they will never beat you in a fair election,” @eddyburt wrote. “God bless you Donald Trump and your family.”

“How much did the DOJ pay each grand juror to indict Trump??” asked @SexyCassandra76 - while some other users went so far as to share the grand jurors’ names and details about their purported social media profiles.

“We can’t accept a stolen election, if we do they will steal another election and another,” wrote @Lara47 on Truth Social. “We can never allow corruption and fraud to win. They indicting and silencing President Trump for revealing the crime of the century, so they can go ahead stealing another election. Georgia election fraud was massive and evidence was overwhelming. “

“They should start with the media outlets who influenced and signaled those who rigged the election! Confiscate all their assets and arrest them for life!” remarked @pattymono.

“Don’t tell Me it wasn’t stolen. I don’t get angry easily but That pissed me off so bad I’m Still not over it,” @Rainy_Daze commented. “That election was my Mom’s last vote on this earth and she went through a lot just to do it. She meant to vote for Trump come hell or high water. Then this. It wasn’t just me but every voter whose vote was trampled on is just as angry. I’m looking forward to their comeupance. Karma is a nasty B.”

Many of the irate critics matched rhetoric from Mr Trump himself, who took to Truth Social to rail against the indictment in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

“So, the Witch Hunt continues,” he began.

Seemingly so upset that he spelled “indicted” wrong, he continued: “19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, ‘I will get Trump.”

Among those charged include Mr Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows as well as his attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Kenneth Cheseboro and Jenna Ellis.

Mr Trump’s post continued: “And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!”

The former president extended his rant just before 9am, writing: “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

But the former president wasn’t done. He added a flourish of a post — “WITCH HUNT!” — one minute later.

The indictment alleges 40 separate crimes and 161 different acts connected to an alleged criminal conspiracy.

“Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” according to the indictment. “That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states.”

Much of the outcry from Mr Trump’s supporters on Truth Social was directed at the woman who led the indictment process: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

@Beachit44 wrote: “Fani Wilis is and ugly human being from the inside. Fani is looking for her claim to fame and will go down as a corrupt Attorney General. She will eventually sliver away to a destination unknown in hiding.”

Another, @RoccoV, wrote: “Fani Wilis needs to be removed from her position.”

Mixed amongst the angry posts were a few users supporting the indictment and calling Mr Trump “toast.”

“You’re not exonerated. You’re going to be convicted. You’re going to prison. You’re going to die in prison. You did this to yourself,” @TJD66 wrote.

“They’re not charging you in the middle of a Presidential campaign... You’re running for president in the middle of a criminal investigation,” @TrthTeller84 said.

One user even cleverly used the former president’s words against him. @brokenspoketexan wrote, “Looks like you got grabbed by the Fani.”