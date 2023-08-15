Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A sprawling indictment targeting Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn election results in the state of Georgia includes 18 co-defendants, including his former White House chief of staff, several Trump-allied attorneys, and the so-called “fake” electors who joined a scheme to subvert the outcome.

All are charged under the state’s anti-racketeering statute, marking one of the largest criminal cases against the former president and his allies for alleged crimes committed while he was in office in an attempt to remain in power at whatever cost.

Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Kenneth Cheseboro and Jenna Ellis are among the 19 defendants, along with former US Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, several Trump aides, and those falsely appointed as “alternate” Georgia electors.

The indictment alleges 40 separate crimes and 161 different acts connected to an alleged criminal conspiracy.

“Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” according to the indictment. “That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states.”

Mr Trump and the 18 others named in the indictment are accused of making false statements in an effort to fraudulently persuade state officials, the US Department of Justice and Vice President Mike Pence to reject lawful votes and select a slate of electors loyal to the former president despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

They also are accused of traveling to the state to harass an election worker, “intimidate her, and solicit her to falsely confess to election crimes that she did not commit.”

Mr Trump and others also “corruptly conspired” to illegally access voting machines in the state, some of which was removed – “including ballot images, voting equipment software, and personal voter information” – and then “distributed to other members of the enterprise, including members in other states.”

Kenneth Chesebro and John Eastman, the architects of the fake elector plot, and Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign aide who helped coordinate those efforts, are charged with several crimes. Jenna Ellis, a former Trump-allied attorney who joined failed legal efforts to challenge results, also is charged.

Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who allegedly leveraged the agency to promote bogus claims about the election and challenge outcomes in states that Mr Trump lost, also was indicted.

Conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell – who amplified false claims and conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems that were central to a landmark defamation settlement between the company and Fox News – is also charged in connection with her attempts to undermine results and target voting machines in the state.

The “electors” charged in the indictment include David Shafer, the former chair of the Georgia Republican Party, state Senator Shawn Still, and now-former Coffee County Republican Party chief Cathy Latham.

Mr Shafer presided over a meeting of fraudulent electors in December 2020, which Mr Sill attended.

Other defendants include Trevian Kutti, who joined a pressure campaign against election worker Ruby Freeman, who was subject to relentless harassment and abuse over false claims that she manipulated election results.