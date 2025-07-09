Tucker Carlson likens Laura Loomer to a ‘child wielding a loaded firearm called Twitter’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tucker Carlson opened up another front in his MAGA war with Laura Loomer this week, telling the New York Times that the Trump mega-fan is like a “child wielding a loaded firearm called Twitter” and that he “blames the adults who take her seriously.”

Loomer, the self-described “proud Islamophobe” who has gained increasing influence with Donald Trump in recent months, was the subject of a lengthy profile in the Times this week about how she’s evolved into the president’s “blunt instrument” and “ideological purity enforcer.”

While the Times feature contains a number of stories about the right-wing provocateur, such as when she became “furious” after a White House aide prevented her from entering the VIP section of the Kennedy Center to chat with Trump during a performance of Les Misérables, the paper’s reporters also spoke to several people about her growing access to the administration.

“She’s got the same intensity Roy Cohn had,” former Trump adviser turned podcaster Steve Bannon told the Times, likening Loomer to the infamous lawyer who served as a mentor to Trump. “In any revolution, you do have a purity police,” Bannon added.

open image in gallery Tucker Carlson said that he doesn’t blame Laura Loomer for her rising prominence but instead the “adults who take her seriously.” ( Getty Images )

As the president himself has fawned over Loomer, calling her “a fantastic woman” and “a true patriot” at rallies, many within Trump’s orbit have hoped to temper her access and influence at the White House.

Carlson, meanwhile, made it abundantly clear what he thought of the MAGA rabble-rouser.

“She’s like a child wielding a loaded firearm called Twitter,” the former Fox News star said. “I don’t blame her. I blame the adults who take her seriously.”

Of course, Carlson’s remarks come after Loomer has repeatedly raged at the right-wing pundit for criticizing the president – whom she’s declared her undying loyalty to – for joining Israel in its military strikes against Iran.

Pledging to snitch on any fellow MAGA influencers who were “s*** talking Trump” and deliver screenshots “in a package” to the president, Loomer launched a series of accusations at Carlson last month, claiming his anti-war stance was because he was bankrolled by Qatar and “controlled by Muslims.” Carlson and his media business partner both refuted the allegations.

open image in gallery Tucker Carlson claims that it is "obvious" that Attorney General Pam Bondi is "covering up" details that show Jeffrey Epstein was involved with American and Israeli intelligence. ( X/@tuckercarlson )

Loomer’s meltdown towards Carlson would continue throughout the month of June. When one social media user urged her to apologize to the ex-Fox host, Loomer replied: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry I don’t have the opportunity today to tell you to f*** off to your face and call you out for letting your mouth serve as a c--k warmer for Arabs. I’m sorry I can’t say F*** You to your face for the way you undermine President Trump.”

Carlson would later deem her the “world’s creepiest human,” expressing annoyance that she had essentially anointed herself the “loyalty enforcer” for the president. “I don’t even know where she came from or who she is exactly, but she’s running around saying, ‘I’m Donald Trump’s defender.’ It’s bizarre,” he said during a podcast appearance.

Loomer, meanwhile, immediately fired back by sharing screenshots of what she claimed were texts from Carlson thanking her for her support after Fox News fired him in 2023.

“His cell is in my phone,” Loomer tweeted. “He also said I’m the ‘world’s creepiest human’. This coming from a grown man who claims he was attacked in his bed by a demon [and] left with bloody claw ‘scars.’ We have never seen the ‘scars.’”

Loomer was referencing Carlson’s wild claims last year that he while he was asleep, a demon mauled him and left still-visible scars on his body from “claw marks.” He added that this happened while he was in bed with his wife and four dogs.

“I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and on my shoulder, and I was just in my boxer shorts and I went and flipped on the light in the bathroom, and I had four claw marks on either side underneath my arms and on my left shoulder,” Carlson insisted. “And they’re bleeding.”