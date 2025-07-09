Laura Loomer ‘furious’ after aides stopped her from speaking with Trump during Les Miserables performance last month: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A White House aide stepped in to prevent far-right activist Laura Loomer from chatting with President Donald Trump while he was watching Les Misérables, according to a report.

The president last month attended a performance of the show at the Kennedy Center. Loomer, a 9/11 conspiracy theorist and self-described “proud Islamaphobe,” was also there. She walked up the stairs to the VIP section, where Trump and Melania sat. Before she reached them, a White House aide intervened, the New York Times reported.

Although Loomer insisted she had permission to visit the VIP section, the aide didn’t back down. That’s when a Kennedy Center employee joined the aide and the pair “blockaded” the route to the president, the Times reported.

“Furious,” she descended back down the stairs, the outlet said. The Independent has contacted Loomer for comment.

The incident comes after Loomer met with Trump in April and urged him to fire members of the National Security Council who had been disloyal to him. The president ended up terminating several, including three senior directors, the Times then reported.

A White House aide blocked far-right activist Laura Loomer from reaching President Donald Trump during a performance of Les Miserables at the Kennedy Center last month, according to a report ( Getty Images )

Loomer confirmed the meeting in a social media post in April, noting she discovered “there are still people in and around the West Wing who are LEAKING to the hostile, left-wing media about President Trump’s *confidential* and *private* meetings in the Oval Office.”

While she refused to divulge exactly what went on in the meeting, she added: “It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings.”

The following month, the president withdrew Janette Nesheiwat’s nomination for surgeon general after Loomer called for a new nominee because she believed the doctor was “not ideologically aligned with Donald Trump or his admin’s health initiatives,” she wrote in an X post.

After the move, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade expressed concern that Loomer had Trump’s ear. “I just don't think she should be having the credibility to pick who's on staff,” he said on Fox & Friends at the time.

Asked how many staff decisions she’s contributed to, the far-right activist told the Times: “I don’t even know.” She added: “I really enjoy and take great pleasure in humiliating people who suck at their job.”

Others have questioned Loomer’s access to Trump. Even his Republican allies have voiced concerns about their close association. Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene once called one of Loomer’s social media posts “racist” while Senator Lindsey Graham has branded her as “toxic.”

“My point of access to the White House is Donald Trump,” Loomer told the Times this week. “And that’s really hard for people to comprehend.”