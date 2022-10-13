Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tucker Carlson gave off what has now become his trademark high-pitched laugh as he ridiculed poet Amanda Gorman on his programme and mocked Greta Thunberg over her disability.

The Fox News prime-time host derided Democrats and corporate media on Wednesday night for using “disabled” and “incompetent” people for their own political “advantage”.

Carlson said climate activist Ms Thunberg is being exploited by politicians and media houses as he slammed climate and energy policies as “lunatic policy”.

“Does the name Greta Thunberg come to mind? That’s the girl who is always lecturing you about global warming and how you are evil,” he said in his monologue.

“Greta Thunberg is someone who needed help and concern from adults. At the age of 11, she lost 22 pounds because, according to her parents, she was so depressed about global warming that she couldn’t eat and then she was diagnosed with a whole suite of very serious problems: OCD, mutism, Asperger’s, very, very sad, actually.”

The climate activist has not referred to herself as disabled but also called her Asperger’s diagnosis as her “superpower”.

Asperger’s, which is folded into the wider diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, is characterised by difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication.

Carlson called it “crazy” that Ms Thunberg was “lecturing” people on energy policy and said she was someone who needs “real help and care and empathy” from adults and family.

“You’re supposed to accommodate Greta Thunberg’s disability, pretend her words are profound, just like the fake poet at Biden’s inauguration. ‘Oh, she was so great. We dare you to say she wasn’t’,” he said and broke into a hysterical laugh.

“She was ridiculous, but... ‘oh it’s so profound’,” he added, referring to Amanda Gorman’s poem recital at Mr Biden’s inaugural ceremony, and mocking Ms Gorman’s supporters.

He went on to attack Ms Thunberg again, saying she was “living in hell” and “suffering” like most “emotionally unbalanced children” as he slammed people for not supporting her through her issues.

“You did nothing to support her, to love her, to cure for serious mental illness. No, you used her to take more power and if anyone says anything about it, if you think children shouldn’t go on television to talk about climate policy and energy, then you’re a bigot. You hate children. You hate Greta Thunberg,” he said.

Carlson began his segment to make a case in favour of the argument that liberals are elevating Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman so that they can control him as he is “ailing”.

Mr Fetterman, who is running to replace Republican senator Pat Toomey, is suffering from lingering auditory processing issues after he suffered a stroke in May.

“In fact, far from being a problem, it was an asset, because if the equity agenda means anything, it means that incompetent people ought to be in charge. That’s equity,” he said.

He also slammed Kamala Harris as the “dimmest person” and Joe Biden as a “demented person”.

“So if you don’t like the fact the commander in chief, the guy that commands our nuclear arsenal, is deranged because of age, which he is, then you’re the bigot,” he said.

“But underneath all of this is the single most cynical political move in the history of this country. That is elevating Joe Biden precisely because he is fading away. Because he is demented. That’s why they [Democratic Party] chose him,” Carlson added.