Twitter appears to have limited certain tweets from the official account of representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, after the Georgia Republican unfounded made claims about the Nashville school shooting being a product of “Antifa” and “trans-terrorism.”

Ms Greene shared a screenshot from her personal account, showing a notice from Twitter describing how it had temporarily limited her access to the site for violating its rules.

In another tweet on Tuesday from her personal account, the Republican accused the site of “whitewash the incitement of politically motivated violence” because it took down a previous post.

The previous post described the “Trans Day of Vengeance,” a protest planned for April in Washington and claimed “people need to know about the threat they face from Antifa & trans-terrorism.”

Audrey Hale, the gunman in the Nashville shooting, was reportedly a transgender man who used he/him pronouns. Police have not described any link between Hale and antifa, or between Hale’s gender identity and the violence in Nashville.

Tsukuru Fors, co-founder of the Trans Radical Activist Network, told a socialist website, “We are calling for Trans Day of Vengeance, instead of Trans Day of Visibility, because ‘visibility’ alone is no longer enough.”

“The right-wing fascists have unleashed a misinformation campaign upon our community by creating narratives that we are a danger to society,” Fors added. “They like to say that we are sexual predators and violent radicals, when, in fact, the only thing that’s dangerous about us is the fact that we are a threat to the binary systems that uphold the patriarchal, white-supremacist and capitalist power structure.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.