US to send Ukraine $300m weapons package even as stockpiles dwindle

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 12 March 2024 18:14
The US will send $300m of weapons to Ukraine even as $10bn is needed to restore the stockpiles of weapons it has sent to Kyiv to aid them in its fight against the years-long Russian invasion.

The Pentagon located some cost savings in its contracts to find the funds for the weapons package after Congress has so far failed to pass further aid.

Senior defence officials made the revelation on Tuesday. It’s the first weapons package announced since late last year when the Pentagon said it was out of funding to send more weapons to the wartorn country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

More follows...

