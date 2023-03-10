US economy exceeds expectations and adds 311,000 jobs

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US economy exceeded expectations and added 311,000 jobs in February, which raises concerns that the Federal Reserve might continue to raise interest rates, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The number is larger than the 242,000 jobs that ADP projected.

The unemployment rate also slightly jumped to 3.6 per cent and unemployment for Hispanic workers rose slightly to 5.3 per cent. Conversely, employment adult men, white people, adult women, teenagers, Black people and Asians changed little.

At the same time, the unemployment numbers December were revised down from 260,000 to 239,000 jobs and the numbers for January were revised down from adding 517,000 to just 504,000.

Labour force participation, which includes people who either have a job or are looking for a job, remained relatively the same at 62.5 per cent. The number remained below the 61.1 percent participation from February 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The numbers are simultaneously a boon to President Joe Biden, who will tout the increasing employment. But a hot labour market is also a cause for concern since the Federal Reserve worries that it could lead to more inflation and therefore want to raise interest rates.

During a Senate hearing this week, Senator Elizabeth Warren grilled Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about his raising of interest rates, which could reduce employment.

“We are taking the only measures we have to bring inflation down,” he said.

“And putting two million people out of work is just part of the cost, and they just have to bear it?” Ms Warren said in response. Mr Powell responded by saying working people would not be better off if the Federal Reserve let inflation persisted.

Specifically, Ms Warren noted how the Federal Reserve projected that unemployment could increase by one percent.

“"We need a Fed that will fight for families and if you are not going to lead that charge, we need someone at the Fed who will,” she said.