Watch live as Biden makes statement on economic policy in Chicago

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers an address in Chicago on “Bidenomics,” his vision for growing the economy.

The US president touched down at O’Hare International Airport in Air Force One earlier today.

“Bidenomics is already delivering for the American people,” a release from the White House read on Wednesday 28 June.

“Our economy has added more than 13 million jobs - including nearly 800,000 manufacturing jobs - and we’ve unleashed a manufacturing and clean energy boom.”

Ahead of his trip to Chicago, Mr Biden was asked to speak on Ukraine but instead suggested Vladimir Putin is “clearly losing the war in Iraq” in his latest gaffe.

The president was on the South Lawn of the White House when he was asked how damaged Mr Putin was in the aftermath of Wagner Group’s aborted uprising.

“He’s clearly losing the war in Iraq. He’s losing the war at home and has become a bit of a pariah around the world,’ Mr Biden said, meaning to reference the war in Ukraine.