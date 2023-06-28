Joe Biden says Putin is ‘clearly losing the war in Iraq’

Joe Biden told reporters that Vladimir Putin is “clearly losing the war in Iraq” in his latest blunder.

The US president on the South Lawn of the White House when he was asked how damaged Mr Putin was in the aftermath of Wagner Group’s aborted uprising.

“He’s clearly losing the war in Iraq. He’s losing the war at home and has become a bit of a pariah around the world,’ Mr Biden said, clearly referencing the war in Ukraine.

He was heading to Chicago to deliver an address on the economy when he made the gaffe.