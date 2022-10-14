Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Herschel Walker doubles down on denial he paid for ex-girlfriend’s abortion: ‘I’m not backing down’

The football star vehemently denies multiple news reports that he paid for a woman’s abortion.

Eric Garcia
Saturday 15 October 2022 00:43
Comments
(Getty Images)

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker doubled down on his denial of news reportsthat he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in his debate with Senator Raphael Warnock.

Mr Walker made the remarks during his debate in Savannah on Friday a week after The Daily Beast reported that he sent a $750 check to an ex-girlfriend. The New York Times later reported that he pressured his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion in 2011.

But Mr Walker vehemently denied the allegations.

“That was a lie and I’m not backing down,” he said, mentioning how he had difficulty with mental health and wrote about it in a book.

Mr Walker has previously said he opposes abortion bans including in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is endangered.

Recommended

But Mr Walker said that he supported a bill signed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp that limited abortion to when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically at six weeks, which he said had exceptions.

In response, the moderator asked Mr Warnock if he supported any limitations on abortion.

“I trust women more than I trust politicians,” Mr Warnock said. “And the women of Georgia the women of Georgia deserve a Senator who will stand with them.”

Mr Walker then responded to Mr Warnock’s remarks saying the government shouldn’t be in the room with a doctor and a woman by saying Mr Warnock did not respect the foetus.

“I will remind the pastor that there is also a baby in the room,” he said, calling on Mr Warnock’s career as a pastor. “If Black Lives Matter, why are you not protecting those babies, and instead of aborting those babies, why are you not baptizing those babies?”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in