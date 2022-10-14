✕ Close Joe Biden responds to question on Herschel Walker aboprtion scandal

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock will finally have the chance to debate his opponent, Republican Herschel Walker, on TV tonight.

Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.

Mr Walker has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past, while facing allegations of domestic violence.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman has raised more than $1m dollars after an NBC News interview in which he described the after-effects of the stroke he suffered earlier this year.

The interview has led to a major controversy thanks to subsequent remarks from the interviewer and other journalists about Mr Fetterman’s cognitive abilities during the discussion.

Recommended The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day

Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below