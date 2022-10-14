Midterms 2022 – latest: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock to square off at Georgia debate
Follow the latest updates on the 2022 midterms
Joe Biden responds to question on Herschel Walker aboprtion scandal
After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock will finally have the chance to debate his opponent, Republican Herschel Walker, on TV tonight.
Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.
Mr Walker has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past, while facing allegations of domestic violence.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman has raised more than $1m dollars after an NBC News interview in which he described the after-effects of the stroke he suffered earlier this year.
The interview has led to a major controversy thanks to subsequent remarks from the interviewer and other journalists about Mr Fetterman’s cognitive abilities during the discussion.
Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below
Pennsylvania governor race breaks campaign finance record
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania‘s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much.
The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that campaign spending is in one of the nation’s highest-profile races for governor. One candidate has spent more money than any other gubernatorial nominee ever in Pennsylvania, and the other has spent less than any other in at least the past two decades.
Read more:
Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race
Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record
Ohio Dems plead for help against Trump-backed Vance in Senate race
Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days.
So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio, once a perennial swing state that veered right in the Trump era. But on the eve of the 2022 midterms, some public polls suggest Ohio is as competitive as the other swing states, leaving many Democrats here wondering why their party isn’t backing Senate contender Tim Ryan more forcefully.
Read more:
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat
Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s high-stakes Senate contest
What to watch for tonight in Walker v Warnock
Senator Raphael Warnock and former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker will square off in their only scheduled debate in Savannah on Friday.
Here’s what to watch for tonight:
What to watch for in Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock Georgia senate debate
The two Senate candidates square off with less than a month to go until Election Day
Coming up: Walker v Warnock in Georgia Senate race debate
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, will meet Friday night for their only debate in Georgia’s marquee Senate contest, just days before in-person early voting begins.
The 60-minute session, which will take place before a live audience, comes in the wake of reports that Walker paid for a girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009 before later fathering a child with her. Additionally, the matchup could force both men to answer other attacks — personal and political — that have flooded voters’ television screens and social media feeds for months.
The Independent will be covering the debate live at 7pm ET.
Walker, Warnock meet for only debate in Georgia Senate race
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet Friday night for their only debate in Georgia’s marquee Senate contest
Voices: Tucker Carlson missed the entire point about my tweet about accessibility and John Fetterman
Eric Garcia writes that providing accessibility doesn’t give politicians with disabilities a pass; it allows us as the press to hold them accountable.
No, Tucker Carlson – that is not what I meant
Providing accesibility doesn’t give politicians with disabilities a pass; it allows us as the press to hold them accountable
Watch: Highlights of Mandela Barnes v Ron Johnson Wisconsin Senate debate
Senator Ron Johnson draws laughs at debate with claim of FBI ‘set-up’
Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin GOP senator who is frequently in the news for his repetition of conspiracy theories and disinformation, had audience members at his debate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes laughing out loud after he complained that the FBI had exhibited “corruption” by briefing him about being the target of a Russian disinformation campaign.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Pro-Trump GOP Senator Ron Johnson draws laughs at debate with claim of FBI ‘set-up’
‘The FBI set me up with a corrupt briefing and then leaked that to smear me,’ Ron Johnson says during debate
Cheney: ‘Not necessarily the last day of the hearings'
Republican Rep Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House select committee investigating the event of 6 January 2021, was asked on CSPAN why the panel waited until the last day of the public hearings to subpoena former President Donald Trump. More specifically she was asked why it had not been done on day one.
“It’s not necessarily the last day of the hearings,” replied Ms Cheney to applause.
“We have felt that it is very important that the investigation is conducted in a way that is rigorous and disciplined and responsible, and that has meant collecting evidence from many if not — not all because some people took the fifth or refused to appear — but collecting evidence from all those around the central figure in January 6, before we issued a subpoena for him. And so that’s what we’ve done.”
Watch below:
Biden pushes lower prescription drug costs in midterms
President Joe Biden is set to highlight his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs on Friday as part of his three-state Western tour this week, as he confronts a sobering inflation report in the waning weeks before midterm elections.
Biden will head to a community college in Irvine, California, to meet with seniors and tout his administration’s efforts to reduce inflation and drive down costs
Read more:
Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press
President Joe Biden will head to a community college in Irvine, California, on Friday to meet with seniors and tout his administration’s efforts to reduce inflation and drive down costs
Fox contributor mocked for blaming inflation for $28 Taco Bell lunch
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gotten in on the action after a Fox Business contributor drew mockery by revealing that he spent $28 for lunch at Taco Bell and blaming inflation for the high price.
Abe ASher has the story.
AOC leads mockery of Fox contributor who blamed inflation for $28 Taco Bell lunch
The contributor in question ordered a very large lunch
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies