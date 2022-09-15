White House calls GOP governors’ migrant flights ‘deeply alarming’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The White House on Thursday said Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments is a “deeply alarming” stunt that placed innocent children in danger to score political points.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the two governors were disrupting the federal process for handling migrants and using the migrants as “political pawns”.

“It is shameful, it is reckless, and just plain wrong,” she said.

Earlier on Thursday, two busloads of South American migrants were off-loaded outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington. The entrance to the VP’s home is located on a busy street in a largely residential neighborhood in the northwest part of the city, and the two busloads arrived without any warning to social services or local governments.

Texas authorities did, however, alert Fox News so they could capture images of the migrants’ arrival.

Similarly, two planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offloaded migrants at an airport on Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the Massachusetts coast with a very small population and few social services.

Migrants told reporters they were promised work permits and other assistance as an inducement to board the airplanes. As with their counterparts in Washington, Florida authorities alerted Fox News so as to allow the right-wing network to capture the planes’ arrival.

The governors of both states have openly stated that they are sending migrants to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting former president Donald Trump’s harsh immigration policies.

Ms Jean-Pierre said the decision to leave migrants on a “very, very busy street” shows the governors’ actions to be “just a pure, premeditated political stunt”.

“That migrants, including children, who arrived in Martha's Vineyard were misled about where they were being taken and what would be provided when they arrived, is also deeply alarming,” she added.

“The children ... deserve better than being left on the streets of DC or being left in Martha's Vineyard,” she said, adding later that it was “really just disrespectful to humanity”