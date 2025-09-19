Woody Allen reveals whether he’s voting for Mamdani or Cuomo in NYC mayor’s race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Controversial director Woody Allen says that he is backing Andrew Cuomo in the race for New York City mayor.

The 89-year-old, who is a lifelong New Yorker, said that Cuomo’s main rival in the race and current favourite, Zohran Mamdani, was “inexperienced” and that the former state governor would do a “much better job.

“I’m gonna vote. I’m gonna vote for Cuomo,” Allen said during a recent episode of the Honesty with Bari Weiss podcast.

“I think Cuomo will do a much better job. Cuomo will be much better for New York. He’ll be much more efficient and he’ll be much more, he’ll just do a better job.”

It comes after a Marist poll, released Tuesday, put Mamdani head and shoulders above other candidates in the mayoral race, due to be decided on November 4.

Mamdani leads with 45 percent of the vote, with Cuomo in second place with 24 percent.

The pair is followed by Curtis Sliwa with 17 percent and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who recently announced he would not be dropping out, in last with 9 percent. Five percent of likely voters say they're undecided.

“I think [Cuomo is] experienced and knows New York, and Mamdani is inexperienced,” Allen said during the podcast.

The Oscar-winning director’s glittering career has been marred over the years by a series of accusations and subsequent backlash, including allegations that he sexually assaulted his young daughter, Dylan Farrow, whom he adopted with actress Mia Farrow.

Allen has vehemently denied this accusation, though many other celebrities subsequently refused to work with him.

He also courted controversy after dating Farrow’s 19-year-old daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, in the early 1990s and later marrying her.

Cuomo has entered the New York City mayoral race in the hopes of a political comeback, following sexual harassment allegations that he denies, but that forced his resignation as governor.