New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani showed off his soccer skills, alongside his British accent, as he called for affordable World Cup tickets on Tuesday (10 September).

The 2026 Men's World Cup is to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Mamdani making a plea to FIFA to end dynamic pricing, place a cap on resale prices and allot 15 per cent of tickets for local residents through his 'Game over Greed' petition.

FIFA announced last week it would use the dynamic pricing model, with the cheapest group-stage tickets costing $60 and the pricier tickets for the final setting fans back $6,730.

But, under the dynamic pricing model, prices of tickets will fluctuate depending on demand, and FIFA won't cap secondary sales on its own resale platform.

Mamdani is currently on track to be the mayor of the Big Apple when the tournament’s final is played at MetLife Stadium in 2026.