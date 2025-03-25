Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed the gift choice that may have triggered his blockbuster showdown with Donald Trump.

What should have been a meeting between two allies at the White House in February soon descended into a heated argument in front of the world’s media.

Now, one month after the fiery clash damaged relations between the two countries, Zelensky has reflected on what may have set the US president off in an interview with Time magazine.

open image in gallery Volodymyr Zelensky holds photos of Ukrainians who were captured by Russian troops ( Getty Images )

Zelensky had brought the world heavyweight championship belt of his friend, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, with him to present to Trump, who is a boxing fan.

But instead, the US president was first handed a series of gruesome photographs, showing “grotesquely emaciated” Ukrainian prisoners of war after their time in Russian captivity.

“That’s tough stuff,” Trump said as he took the photos from Zelensky and began flicking through them.

In the interview with Zelensky, Time reported US officials believe those pictures marked the point when the meeting took a “downward turn” as Trump thought the US was being blamed for the torture of Ukrainian prisoners.

However, Zelensky does not regret handing over the photos first as he tried to appeal to Trump’s humanity. He told Time: “He has family, loved ones, children. He has to feel the things that every person feels.

“What I wanted to show were my values. But then, well, the conversation went in another direction.”

open image in gallery The WBC title, lying to the right of Zelensky’s elbow, was never presented to Trump ( EPA )

Trump leaned over and wagged his finger as he told the leader of a nation under assault from Russia: “You’re playing cards, you’re gambling with the lives of millions of people.”

In the meeting, vice president JD Vance suggested Trump had been “engaging in diplomacy” with Russian president Vladimir Putin, a comment Zelensky took issue with, noting the years-long history of peace deals that Russia violated. He then pressed the vice president: “What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you talking about? What do you mean?”

Vance then accused the Ukrainian president of being “disrespectful” for coming to the Oval Office to “try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

That’s when Zelensky asked if the vice president had ever been to Ukraine, and insisted he visit.

Vance didn’t directly say he’s never set foot in the war-torn country, but instead replied: “I've actually watched and seen the stories and I know what happens is you bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour, Mr President.”

open image in gallery Boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk visited the destroyed power plant in central Ukraine earlier this month ( DTEK )

Trump, backed Vance, telling the wartime leader: “You're right now, not in a very good position. You're not in a good position. You don't have the cards right now with us.”

Zelensky has since extended an olive branch to Trump saying he “regrets” the showdown in the Oval Office.

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way,” Zelensky said. “It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”

Zelensky added he was ready to work under Trump’s “strong leadership” to get a peace deal.

Asked what happened to the belt, Zelensky replied: “I don’t know. Maybe it’s still sitting there.”

He had left it behind on the table in the melee following the furious exchange.

According to Time, White House staff found the belt and took it to Trump's private dining room, where the “memento of failed diplomacy” sits with other souvenirs including Benjamin Netanyahu’s golden pager and Vladimir Putin’s oil portrait of Trump.