Alligators are being frozen into their lakes in North Carolina as freezing conditions continue.

A video posted by the Shallotte River Swamp Park shows the creatures submerged by the ice with only their snouts visible.

The alligators have been surviving recent low temperatures by going into a state of brumation, their metabolism slowing allowing them to enter a lethargic state.

Experts at the park say the animals can hold their breath underwater for up to 24 hours and poke their nostrils out of the water to breathe.