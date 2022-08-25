Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The school board of Uvalde, Texas, voted unanimously on Wednesday to fire school police chief Pete Arredondo.

On 24 May, the chief helped oversee the chaotic law enforcement response to the campus shooting where 21 people were killed, including 19 students.

State officials have called the police chief’s leadership during the shooting an “abject failure”, pointing to how a group of heavily armed officers waited more than an hour before entering a classroom and killing gunman Salvador Ramos.

The Independent has contacted Mr Arredondo for comment.

The police officer was not present at the school board meeting where the decision was made.

In a statement earlier in the day, his attorney called the process a public “lynching” and an “illegal charade strategically designed to infringe on Chief Arredondo’s ability to speak freely to clear his name.”

The former chief also said he had concerns for his safety, and blasted school officials for what he claimed was a breach of the formal process for ending his employment.

The Independent has contacted the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District for comment.

Community members have been calling for Mr Arredondo’s firing for months since the massacre.

“If law enforcement’s job is to protect and serve, why didn’t they protect and serve my friends?” a girl named Kaitlin Gonzalez told school board members during a public comment session at the Wednesday meeting.

“Turn in your badge and step down,” she added, referring to Mr Arredondo. “You don’t deserve to wear one.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.