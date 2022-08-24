Uvalde police chief accuses board of ‘lynching’ as he faces firing over police response ‘failure’ in shooting
School police chief has been on leave since June
Pete Arredondo, the police chief who helped manage the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is accusing the local school board of conducting a public “lynching” in an attempt to fire him without due process.
Mr Arredondo, whose leadership during the shooting that killed 21 has been criticised by state officials as an “abject failure,” declined to attend a Wednesday meeting of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s school board where local officials will consider terminating his contract, citing procedural and security concerns.
A lengthy statement from his attorney called the process an “illegal charade strategically designed to infringe on Chief Arredondo’s ability to speak freely to clear his name.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
