New disturbing details about the delayed police response in the Uvalde school shooting have been revealed in an investigative report.

The report, described by the New York Times on Thursday, states that “more than a dozen” of the 33 children and three teachers inside the two classrooms targeted by gunman Salvador Ramos in the 24 May massacre were still alive in the one hour and 17 minutes between when shooting began and officers eventually entered to take him down.

The newspaper noted body-camera video in which a man believed to be Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo, the top law enforcement officer at the scene at Robb Elementary School, saying: “People are going to ask why we’re taking so long. We’re trying to preserve the rest of the life.”

In the end, 19 children and two teachers were killed. One of the teachers died in an ambulance and three of the children died at hospitals, with the rest pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now working to determine whether any of the victims killed could have been saved had they received medical aid earlier, an official with knowledge of the probe told the Times.

The haunting revelations come after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw reported that Mr Arredondo wrongly determined that the lives of the students and staff inside the building were no longer at risk and treated the scene as one in which the subject was barricaded, not an active shooter.

It later emerged that Mr Arredondo did not have a police radio when he arrived at the school minutes after the gunman entered, likely preventing 911 dispatchers from reaching him as children desperately dialed for help.

After two officers who arrived at the scene moments afterRamos entered and began firing in Room 112, Mr Arredondo ordered them to stand down, sparking a more than hour-long delay between Ramos’s entry and death.

More follows…