Vermont shooting updates: Burlington police reveal suspect’s eerie reaction to arrest
Suspect Jason J Eaton accused of wounding three Palestinian students in Burlington
Police have revealed eerie new details about the arrest of a suspect accused of shooting three Palestinian students near the University of Vermont campus.
Jason J Eaton, 48, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Burlington close to the scene of the attack – which is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
He is suspected of ambushing three 20-year-old college students – Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmad – as they walked to a family Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday night. The friends were speaking to each other in English and Arabic, police said, and two of them were wearing keffiyehs at the time.
Mr Eaton appeared in court on Monday for arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder.
Burlington Police offered an update on the case at a press conference shortly after the arraignment.
They revealed that Mr Eaton apparently did not leave his home following the shooting nearby. When police knocked on his door on Sunday, he allegedly said: “I’ve been waiting for you.”
Biden releases statement on shooting
President Joe Biden released a statement on the shooting Monday afternoon following a call he had with Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.
Read the full statment below:
“Jill and I were horrified to learn that three college students of Palestinian descent, two of whom are American citizens, were shot Saturday in Burlington, Vermont. They were simply spending Thanksgiving gathered with family and loved ones,” the president said.
“We join Americans across the country in praying for their full recovery, and we send our deepest condolences to their families. While we are waiting for more facts, we know this: there is absolutely no place for violence or hate in America. Period. No person should worry about being shot at while going about their daily lives. And far too many Americans know a family member injured or killed as a result of gun violence.
“We cannot and we will not accept that.Earlier today, I spoke to Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger to offer my support. We are grateful to the Burlington Police Department – as well as the FBI, ATF, and other law enforcement partners – for their swift work identifying and arresting a suspect. Our Administration will provide any additional federal resources needed to assist in the investigation.”
A gunman shot three Palestinian students in Vermont. Now they’re in the ICU as their families seek answers.
Last week, a gunman ambushed and injured three college students of Palestinian descent as they walked to a Thanksgiving dinner celebration in Burlington, Vermont.
John Murad, chief of the Burlington Police Department, called the attack an “unprovoked and terrible” crime at a 27 November press conference.
Now, the suspected gunman — 48-year-old Jason Eaton — is in custody and federal officials are investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime, as the three students receive treatment at a nearby hospital and their families seek answers.
Jason Eaton could face life imprisonment if convicted
Sarah George, the Chittenden County State's Attorney, said that Jason Eaton could face 20 years to life imprisonment if convicted on three counts of second-degree attempted murder, a felony crime.
Mr Eaton was handed the charges when he was booked on Sunday. He plead not guilty to all three counts on Monday during a court arraignment.
Ms George said that officials do not currently have enough information to charge Mr Eaton with a hate crime.
However, “I do want to be clear that there is no question this was a hateful act,” she said.
“In the meantime, as our community grapples with this reality, my office will continue to work closely with the Burlington Police Department and our federal partners to hold Mr Eaton accountable, and any others who commit such horrendous violence in our home,” she said.
Ms George stated that in order to charge Mr Eaton with a hate crime, prosecutors would need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt an additional element of the crime. Such evidence might come from anything that might’ve been said by the defendant at the time of the attack or statements made online prior to the incident.
Still, Ms George said that even if prosecutors did charge Mr Eaton with a hate crime, the possible punishment of 20 years to life would not change.
The Chittenden County Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Mr Eaton, said it was not prepared to comment on the case.
One of the students sustained a spinal injury in shooting, uncle says
During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Rich Price, a Burlington resident and uncle of Hisham Awartani, said that the student sustained a spinal injury in the shooting and faces a long road to recovery.
All of the men are in the intensive care unit at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Tahseen Ahmad is in a lot of pain, Mr Price added, while Kinnan Abdalhamid’s injuries are difficult. Still, Mr Price said that Mr Abdalhamid is expected to make a full and speedy recovery.
“I want to say that these three young men are incredible,” Mr Price, who was hosting the students for Thanksgiving, said. “They have their lives in front of them. They are committed to building incredible lives. They each go to great schools.”
The men have visited the family for Thanksgiving in the last few years, Mr Price said, adding that he “never imagined that this sort of thing could happen”.
The incident occured after the men attended a birthday party for Mr Price’s 8-year-old twin boys. When they arrived back at the uncle’s home, they decided to go for a walk. That’s when police believe Mr Eaton encountered the men.
Suspect pleads not guilty during arraignment
Jason J Eaton, the man who officials believe shot the students, has pleaded not guilty to all three counts of aggravated assault, officials announced on Monday.
Investigators said that information inside Mr Eaton’s home led them to believe he was involved in the shooting. The man’s residence is located in front of where the attack took place, police said. He was arrested on Sunday.
Bernie Sanders releases statement on the shooting
Bernie Sanders, the independent US Senator from Vermont, released a statement regarding the shooting on X, also known as Twitter, on Sunday.
“It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, Vermont,” he said. “Hate has no place here, or anywhere.
“I look forward to a full investigation. My thoughts are with them and their families.”
Suspect told ATF officer ‘I’ve been waiting for you’
During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Jon Murad, chief of police for the Burlington Police Department, said that the suspect, Jason Eaton, told an ATF officer something to the effect of “I’ve been waiting for you”, when they arrived to his apartment on Sunday during a canvas of the man’s residential building.
The ATF officer replied, “why is that?” Mr Murad said. To which he responded, “I would like a lawyer.”
Chief Murad said that before the man made the comment, he came out of his apartment with his palms up.
Officials then asked him if he had any firearms in his possession. He said he had one. At that point, Chief Murad said, the man was detained.
Authorities later found a .380 that Mr Eaton had recently purchased.
Officials believe the man came from Syracuse, New York and only had one traffic infranction ever since he moved to the area over the summer.
Here’s what we know about the victims
Three men of Palestinian descent were shot in Burlington, Vermont over the weekend as they walked to a family Thanksgiving dinner.
They’ve been identified as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmad, all 20. Two of the students are US citizens and one is a legal resident.
The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Officials have arrested a suspect, 48-year-old Jason J Eaton, in connection with the shooting.
According to a press release from the Burlington Police Department, the men remain under medical care. Two of them are stable, while one sustained serious injuries. Officials did not provide additional information about the students’ conditions.
The men are not related but had been headed to the home of Mr Awartani’s grandmother during the holiday weekend. They had been walking along Prospect Street on Saturday around 6.30pm when they were attacked by the gunman, who was on foot, the release states.
The man did not speak to the victims before he fired four shots in their direction. Two of the students were shot in the torso and one was shot in the lower extremities. The shooter fled the scene following the attack.
Mr Awartani is a student at Brown University in Rhode Island. Mr Abdalhamid attends Haverford College in Pennsylvania and Mr Ahmed is at Trinity College.
Haverford College president comments on shooting
Wendy Raymond, the president of Haverford College, released a statement regarding the shooting on Monday, announcing that the university would be taking measures to support students and staff following the incident, including implementing Islamic grief counseling, a candlelight vigil and additional psychological services.
Kinnan Abdalhamid, a junior at the university, was wounded in the shooting.
“This attack has the power to terrify because it shows how vulnerable we are, in so many ways,” Ms Raymond said. “Together, we will walk in and through it”.
In October, while speaking to the Haverford Clerk, the university’s student newspaper, Mr Abdalhamid, criticised the president’s response to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, stating that she did not mention the Palestinians killed by Israel in her early comments immediately after the fighting began that month.
“She did not mourn the Palestinian citizens who were killed, or the children who were killed by this ruthless bombing,” Mr Abdalhamid said.
The newspaper said the student had lived under Israeli military occupation from when he was three until he began studying at the university.
“I don’t expect much from Western media or the college to mention much about Israel’s oppression and apartheid,” said Mr Abdalhamid, “But I at least expect the thousands who were killed to be mentioned and mourned.”
Mother of student says ‘it’s unlikely he’ll be able to use his legs again'
Elizabeth Price, the mother of Hisham Awartani, 20, told NPR that doctors believe it’s unlikely that her son may be able to walk following the shooting.
“He’s confronting a life of disability, a potentially irreversible change to his life and what it means for his future,” she told the outlet.
Her son is currently attending Brown University, where he is studying mathematics and archaeology. He recently graduated from a Quaker-run K-12 school in the West Bank called Ramallah Friends School.
Ms Price, who lives in the West Bank with her husband, Marwan Awartani, said the couple is struggling to get out of the territory and into the US. They plan to cross by land into Jordan before taking a flight to the US, the outlet reported.
The students have been friends ever since childhood, she said.
“These are boys who grew up in my house, I consider all three of them my children,” Price says. “I am so glad I’m going to see them and care for them.”
The students were staying with the woman’s brother, Rich Price, at his home in Vermont for Thanksgiving.
The mother told the outlet that her and her husband decided to keep her son in Burlington over the holidays rather than have him travel back to the West Bank given the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
“My husband didn’t want Hisham to come back for Christmas,” she told the outlet. “He thought our son would be safer [in the U.S.] than in Palestine.”
Now, she said, “My husband is so bitter”.