A surveillance video captured the moment a good samaritan grabbed a pram with a baby in it just as it began to roll down a busy four-lane highway.

The incident happened on Monday in Hesperia city of California when a woman who was standing near her vehicle fell down and lost her grip on the stroller.

The video footage, which has more than 49 million views, showed the woman struggling to get up after tripping and hurting her knee as the pram rolled down the highway.

A man was then seen running towards the stroller and catching it seconds before it hit the busy driveway. The video has gone viral and the post which was first shared by the Twitter handle @USSGoodGirl has garnered more than 49 million views.

The good samartian has been identified as Ron Nessman by NBCLA who had arrived from a job interview.

"I knew I could get it and I got it and I’m thankful for that because I really wouldn’t want to see the end result if I wasn’t there," he told the network.

He said the great-aunt of the baby suffered injuries to her knees and was bleeding.

"She tried everything she possibly could to get up. Her knees were bleeding when I got up to her. She was still shocked and she was crying," he said.

Mr Nessman’s sister Donna Gunderson who witnessed the whole ordeal from a nearby patio said it caught her attention when she heard the screams for help.

She said the stroller was heading directly toward Bear Valley Road as it was being pushed by strong winds blowing through the high desert.

"And I look back and I see a stroller going down the driveway and my heart dropped," she said.