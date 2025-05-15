Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walmart has warned customers that it will have to raise prices because of President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and increases could come in as soon as this month.

The retailer’s chief financial officer John David Rainey told CNBC that the tariffs are “still too high.”

“We’re wired for everyday low prices, but the magnitude of these increases is more than any retailer can absorb,” Rainey told the outlet.

“It’s more than any supplier can absorb. And so I’m concerned that consumer is going to start seeing higher prices,” he said. “You’ll begin to see that, likely towards the tail end of this month, and then certainly much more in June.”

Economists long warned that most companies would be forced to pass on the price increase to consumers.

Trump’s tariffs have increased the cost of toys, mattresses, strollers and other products after he slapped 10 percent duties on goods entering the U.S. from most countries.

Trump’s tariffs on China, which saw the two countries at loggerheads for weeks, and other countries threaten the low-price model that is at the core of Walmart’s success.

Trump’s threatened 145 percent import taxes on China were reduced to 30 percent after the two nations called a truce over the weekend, but the damage appears to have been done.

While Trump was reluctant to lower tariffs against Beijing too quickly, several senior White House staffers warned the president that the penalties were placing his own supporters in danger, the Washington Post reported this week.

The world’s largest retailer did not issue a profit outlook for the second quarter because of the chaotic economic environment, as Trump’s tariff policies are constantly changing.

Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon said that the company will “do our best” to keep prices low, but echoed Rainey’s comments.

“Given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins,” McMillon said.

Walmart earned $4.45 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, down from $5.10 billion, or 63 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Revenue rose 2.5 percent to $165.61 billion, just short of analyst estimates.

Americans have been pulling back on spending amid economic uncertainty following the president’s global trade war.

The Associated Press contributed reporting