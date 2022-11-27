Teen victim of Walmart shooting used first paycheck to buy gift for mother
Fernando Chavez-Barron was a ‘humble, loving, responsible’ teenager who was excited about his first job at Walmart, friends say
A 16-year-old Walmart employee who was shot dead by a co-worker in Virginia last week used his first paycheck to buy a gift for his mother, family say.
Fernando Chavez-Barron was described as a “humble, loving, responsible” 11th grade honours student who had been excited his first job in a GoFundme post set up to assist his family.
Relatives told WTKR that Chavez-Barron had only just started working as a driver at the big box store in Chesapeake and used his first wages to shower gifts on his mother.
Chavez-Barron was the youngest of six victims shot dead by a supervisor at a Walmart in Chesapeake on Tuesday night.
A friend, Joshua Trejo-Alvarado, told the station that he didn’t find out until Wednesday morning that Chavez-Barron had been among the fatalities.
He said family had set up a makeshift memorial to his fallen friend at their home.
“I was hoping everything was a dream until today. I wish he was still standing here with me. I prayed yesterday night with my whole family for him,” Mr Trejo-Alvarado told WTKR.
Gunman Andre Bing, who died of self-inflicted wounds, left a note on his mobile phone claiming he had been mocked by co-workers.
Police have named the victims as Brian Pendleton, 38, Kellie Pyle, 52, Lorenzo Gamble, 43, Randy Blevins, 70, and Chavez-Barron, 16, all from Chesapeake, and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of nearby Portsmouth.
Chavez-Barron’s name was released on Friday after it had been initially withheld due to his age.
The GoFundme page had raised $22,000 by Sunday to help the family with funeral costs.
“His loss is felt, not only by his family, but by so many others in his community,” it stated.
