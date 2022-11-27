Teen victim of Walmart shooting used first paycheck to buy gift for mother

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 16-year-old Walmart employee who was shot dead by a co-worker in Virginia last week used his first paycheck to buy a gift for his mother, family say.

Fernando Chavez-Barron was described as a “humble, loving, responsible” 11th grade honours student who had been excited his first job in a GoFundme post set up to assist his family.

Relatives told WTKR that Chavez-Barron had only just started working as a driver at the big box store in Chesapeake and used his first wages to shower gifts on his mother.

Chavez-Barron was the youngest of six victims shot dead by a supervisor at a Walmart in Chesapeake on Tuesday night.

A friend, Joshua Trejo-Alvarado, told the station that he didn’t find out until Wednesday morning that Chavez-Barron had been among the fatalities.

He said family had set up a makeshift memorial to his fallen friend at their home.

Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16, was one of five Walmart workers who were shot dead at a store in Chesapeake, Virginia (Associated Press)

“I was hoping everything was a dream until today. I wish he was still standing here with me. I prayed yesterday night with my whole family for him,” Mr Trejo-Alvarado told WTKR.

Gunman Andre Bing, who died of self-inflicted wounds, left a note on his mobile phone claiming he had been mocked by co-workers.

Police have named the victims as Brian Pendleton, 38, Kellie Pyle, 52, Lorenzo Gamble, 43, Randy Blevins, 70, and Chavez-Barron, 16, all from Chesapeake, and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of nearby Portsmouth.

Chavez-Barron’s name was released on Friday after it had been initially withheld due to his age.

The GoFundme page had raised $22,000 by Sunday to help the family with funeral costs.

“His loss is felt, not only by his family, but by so many others in his community,” it stated.