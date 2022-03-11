One dead and ten injured as SUV crashes into restaurant's outdoor seating area in Washington, DC
Vehicle crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; at least 8 hurt, officials say
One person has died and at least ten people have been injured after an SUV crashed into a restaurant’s outdoor seating area in Northwest Washington, DC.
The crash, believed to have been an accident, took place around lunchtime on Friday on Connecticut Avenue.
DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said eight people, including the person who died, were taken to hospital.
He added that four people were in a critical condition and that three people received care at the scene for minor injuries, The Washington Post reported.
More follows...
