Police in Richland, Washington have asked the public to identify an armed and dangerous suspect after a shooting at a grocery store (Richland Police Department)

Police in Richland, Washington are responding to a possible active shooter at a Fred Meyer grocery store.

Initial reports were that at least one person was wounded inside the store by a man with a handgun, but it is now understood that one person is dead and at least one other is wounded.

Employees and customers hid and sheltered in place in stock rooms, restrooms, the pharmacy and offices until police could reach them to escort them to safety.

Local police have released an image of the suspect and are seeking information on their identity and location. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and people have been advised to avoid the area due to police activity.

