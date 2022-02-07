Liveupdated1644267171

Washington shooting - live: Richland police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after Fred Meyer store attack

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Monday 07 February 2022 20:52
<p>Police in Richland, Washington have asked the public to identify an armed and dangerous suspect after a shooting at a grocery store</p>

(Richland Police Department)

Police in Richland, Washington are responding to a possible active shooter at a Fred Meyer grocery store.

Initial reports were that at least one person was wounded inside the store by a man with a handgun, but it is now understood that one person is dead and at least one other is wounded.

Employees and customers hid and sheltered in place in stock rooms, restrooms, the pharmacy and offices until police could reach them to escort them to safety.

Local police have released an image of the suspect and are seeking information on their identity and location. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and people have been advised to avoid the area due to police activity.

What we know so far about the incident.

Hunt for suspect as one death reported in Washington shooting

Police are still looking for a suspect

Oliver O'Connell7 February 2022 20:52
Oliver O'Connell7 February 2022 20:48
Police confirm one dead and one wounded.

The suspect is a white man with a handgun who is believed to have fled the store after the 11:04am shooting.

It is not yet known if he got away by foot or in a vehicle.

Photos released by authorities from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and sneakers.

Oliver O'Connell7 February 2022 20:47
Police release images of suspect

Oliver O'Connell7 February 2022 20:43
Police responding to active shooter

Oliver O'Connell7 February 2022 20:40

