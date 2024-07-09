Support truly

A New Jersey man has admitted visiting Wawa over a thousand times a year, and has the receipts to prove it.

Tyler Gyurisin, 22, goes to the convenience store around 1,400 times annually, which equates to about four times a day. Gyurisin told Fox 29 he goes to Wawa because of “familiarity”.

He added: “I walk in, I know what’s on the menu, it’s consistent at every single location.”

Wawa operates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., Florida, Alabama and North Carolina. The store sells sandwiches, soups, salads, baked goods and breakfast items.

Gyurisin went viral after he posted photos of 1,000 receipts from the store, numbered 0 through 999. The photo has generated millions of views on social media.

Superfan Tyler Gyurisin, 22, goes to Wawa about four times a day ( Fox 29 )

Wawa’s CEO Chris Gheysens wrote on X: “I think this means you get my job.”

Explaining his daily routine, Gyurisin said: “Everyday I get a coffee from Wawa, I get a lunch from there, I get a Mac and cheese every single day. Usually dinner, and I’ll see which order slips I have and if it’s one I need I’ll put it in the collection. If not, it gets trashed.”

The superfan said that 90 per cent of his receipts go in the trash and that collecting the printouts, which are randomly numbered, was a challenge. He frequently visits a store in Barnegat, New Jersey. He has also visited stores in Philadelphia, where the chain originated, and Florida.

The Uber driver said he started collecting the receipts for fun. “I just like to collect things and I thought it would be funny. And here we are,” he said.

Gyurisin said he’s finding all of the attention a little overwhelming. “I’ve never had anything like this ever happen. So it’s really overwhelming, like it’s awesome. I’m loving it.”

Wawa isn’t just a phase for the superfan. He’s now onto another challenge which involves taking a selfie in front of every store in the country, and has so far visited around 100.

Gyurisin said that he wouldn’t mind working at Wawa one day, emphasizing how employees get a free Shorti hoagie, a 6-inch sandwich, every shift. He said that he knows the hobby makes him look a little strange to the general public but he doesn’t mind the negative feedback.

“I would agree with you. I am a little crazy, but that’s ok,” he said.