Wendy’s removes lettuce from sandwiches amid fears of an E.coli outbreak
37 people in four midwestern states have fallen ill
Wendy’s says it is removing lettuce from its sandwiches in four states over an E.coli outbreak that left 37 people ill, including 10 hospitalised.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was trying to determine whether romaine lettuce served at the fast food restaurants had caused the sicknesses.
Diners in midwestern states Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana reported they had been infected with E.coli after eating at Wendy’s.
Wendy’s told The Independent in a statement that it was cooperating with the CDC investigation.
“While the CDC has not yet confirmed a specific food as the source of that outbreak, we are taking the precaution of removing the sandwich lettuce from restaurants in that region,” Wendy’s said.
The chain added that lettuce used in its salads was not affected.
The Ohio Department of Health is also investigating after 19 people reported falling ill in the state.
The CDC said it was not advising people to avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants.
It advised anyone experiencing E.coli symptoms including bloody diarrhoea, a fever of 102F (38.9C) and vomiting to seek medical attention immediately.
Those experiencing symptoms should make note of what they had eaten over the previous week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies