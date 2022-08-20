Jump to content
Wendy’s removes lettuce from sandwiches amid fears of an E.coli outbreak

37 people in four midwestern states have fallen ill

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 20 August 2022 18:15
Comments
What is E.Coli - What can you do to protect yourself and others

Wendy’s says it is removing lettuce from its sandwiches in four states over an E.coli outbreak that left 37 people ill, including 10 hospitalised.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was trying to determine whether romaine lettuce served at the fast food restaurants had caused the sicknesses.

Diners in midwestern states Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana reported they had been infected with E.coli after eating at Wendy’s.

Wendy’s told The Independent in a statement that it was cooperating with the CDC investigation. 

“While the CDC has not yet confirmed a specific food as the source of that outbreak, we are taking the precaution of removing the sandwich lettuce from restaurants in that region,” Wendy’s said.

The chain added that lettuce used in its salads was not affected.

The Ohio Department of Health is also investigating after 19 people reported falling ill in the state.

Wendy’s has pulled lettuce from its burgers due to an E. coli scare

(Associated Press)

The CDC said it was not advising people to avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants.

It advised anyone experiencing E.coli symptoms including bloody diarrhoea, a fever of 102F (38.9C) and vomiting to seek medical attention immediately.

Those experiencing symptoms should make note of what they had eaten over the previous week.

