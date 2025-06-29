Thousands of motorists stranded for up to eight hours after heavy rains trigger mudslides in West Virginia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of motorists were stuck for more than eight hours along a West Virginia interstate after heavy rains caused a mudslide that blocked a storm drain – flooding and shutting down part of the roadway.

Traffic was backed up for 12 miles on the northbound side of the West Virginia Turnpike – and not rerouted – early Friday, leaving scores of people stuck in their cars overnight.

While one lane reopened later that morning, traffic remained at a standstill for up to eight hours, CBS News reported.

No injuries were reported, and authorities said they are “examining and revising their policies on Turnpike closures and detours.”

"Traffic should have been detoured to allow drivers an alternate route around the mudslide," Executive Director of the Parkways Authority Chuck Smith said in the statement. "The Parkways Authority takes full responsibility for the failure to reroute traffic, and would like to assure the public that this will never happen again.

open image in gallery Water, mud and debris cover National Road in Wheeling, West Virgina ( AP )

As the standstill was happening, motorists posted to social media that they were stuck without food or water – and without knowing why they were unable to move.

One motorist, Nicky Walters, told the Associated Press she felt fortunate that she didn’t need any medication during that time frame, or have anyone else to be looking after while being so unprepared to be stuck on the road.

“But I felt desperate because I knew that other people needed help,” Walters said. “People needed, at minimum, water bottles passed out and some snacks, much less information. They needed any lifeline to the outside world, and there was none.”

Another traveler who got stuck, Brittany Lemon, said by the time her family returned home it had been 24 hours since they left their vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

open image in gallery West Virginia resident Walker Holloway stands in several inches of water outside his home in the Edgwood neighborhood following flash flooding in Ohio County, West Virginia ( AP )

In a video shared to Facebook, Lemon said they had no water and her children needed to use the bathroom. She said they were able to get an hour of sleep while stuck on the highway.

“Definitely next year when I go back, I’ll be prepared for an emergency in the vehicle,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Patrick Morrisey said in a statement that the shutdown “was completely unacceptable. I have directed the Parkways Authority to immediately conduct an investigation and revise its procedures as necessary as a result of this incident.”

With reporting from the Associated Press