Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three killed in West Virginia plane crash

Authorities said that there is no information about the size of the plane or its destination yet

Sravasti Dasgupta
Friday 12 August 2022 05:12
Comments

(RELATED) Small plane crashes into Pacific during California lifeguard competition

Three people have been killed after a plane crashed in Marion County, West Virginia, local authorities have said.

Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WV News a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County on Thursday evening.

He said that three casualties have been confirmed while more details are being investigated by responders at the scene.

“Folks are on scene,” Mr Riffle was quoted as saying.

“They’re trying to contain and get a handle on how big the crash site is.”

Recommended

Authorities added that no information is available on the size of the plane or its destination.

According to 911 officials, the crash happened just after 7pm, when a small plane crashed near the community of Metz, reported 12 News.

Recommended

In June a Vietnam War-era helicopter collided with a highway in West Virginia killing all six people onboard, according to authorities in Logan County.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in