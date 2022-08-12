Three killed in West Virginia plane crash
Authorities said that there is no information about the size of the plane or its destination yet
(RELATED) Small plane crashes into Pacific during California lifeguard competition
Three people have been killed after a plane crashed in Marion County, West Virginia, local authorities have said.
Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WV News a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County on Thursday evening.
He said that three casualties have been confirmed while more details are being investigated by responders at the scene.
“Folks are on scene,” Mr Riffle was quoted as saying.
“They’re trying to contain and get a handle on how big the crash site is.”
Authorities added that no information is available on the size of the plane or its destination.
According to 911 officials, the crash happened just after 7pm, when a small plane crashed near the community of Metz, reported 12 News.
In June a Vietnam War-era helicopter collided with a highway in West Virginia killing all six people onboard, according to authorities in Logan County.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies