Prince William and Biden’s Boston meeting encounters rail worker protests

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince William’s meeting in Boston with US president Joe Biden saw around 100 protesters hurl abuse at the two men.

The protesters could be heard shouting abusive slogans such as “F*** the royal family” and “Joe Biden is a scab” as the men met at the John F Kennedy Presidential Library in the city.

The meeting took place hours before the Earthshot Awards, the final event on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three-day tour to the Massachusetts city.

The protest came after a vote in the US Senate that forced rail unions to take a new labour deal, which rejected giving workers seven days of sick leave.

Mr Biden signed the legislation on Thursday, citing the economic harm a rail strike would do to the country at this time of year.

“In relation to the royal family, the joke answer would be we kicked you guys out in 1776,” Nick Wurst, an organiser from Railroad Workers United told MailOnline. “I would say to Joe Biden and Prince William watch yourselves. Workers everywhere are getting the short stick and are looking to fight back in the US and in the UK as well. The fight is not over.”

Claire Bayler, from the Independent Socialist Group, added: “Our message to Joe Biden and Prince William would be workers will defend our rights that we’re not willing to back down in this fight against massive corporations.”

And she added that Prince William and the royal family were “complicit in the exploitation of workers in the UK and the US.”