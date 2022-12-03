Prince William and Biden’s Boston meeting encounters rail worker protests
Their meeting took place at the John F Kennedy Presidential Library before Earthshot Awards
Joe Biden shakes hands with Prince William in Boston
Prince William’s meeting in Boston with US president Joe Biden saw around 100 protesters hurl abuse at the two men.
The protesters could be heard shouting abusive slogans such as “F*** the royal family” and “Joe Biden is a scab” as the men met at the John F Kennedy Presidential Library in the city.
The meeting took place hours before the Earthshot Awards, the final event on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three-day tour to the Massachusetts city.
The protest came after a vote in the US Senate that forced rail unions to take a new labour deal, which rejected giving workers seven days of sick leave.
Mr Biden signed the legislation on Thursday, citing the economic harm a rail strike would do to the country at this time of year.
“In relation to the royal family, the joke answer would be we kicked you guys out in 1776,” Nick Wurst, an organiser from Railroad Workers United told MailOnline. “I would say to Joe Biden and Prince William watch yourselves. Workers everywhere are getting the short stick and are looking to fight back in the US and in the UK as well. The fight is not over.”
Claire Bayler, from the Independent Socialist Group, added: “Our message to Joe Biden and Prince William would be workers will defend our rights that we’re not willing to back down in this fight against massive corporations.”
And she added that Prince William and the royal family were “complicit in the exploitation of workers in the UK and the US.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies