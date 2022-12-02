Prince William visits Kennedy Library ahead of meeting with Joe Biden

The Prince of Wales visited John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday 2 November, as part of his trip to the USA.

Later, Prince William was greeted by US president Joe Biden, who shook hands with him in front of the famous building.

William and the Princess of Wales are in America to deliver the Earthshot Prizegiven awards for innovative environmental ideas.

This is the royal couple's first international trip since they became the Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

