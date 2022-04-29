Former US Marine killed while fighting with Ukrainian forces, family members confirm
A former US Marine has been killed while fighting with Ukrainian forces in Ukraine, family members have confirmed.
Willy Joseph Cancel, a 22-year-old US citizen, was killed on Monday while working for a private military contracting company, CNN reported.
His mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told the outlet that he was being paid while fighting in the country, where he had been sent by the company.
Ms Cabrera said her son had signed up to join the contracting company in addition to his job as a Tennessee corrections officer not long before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.
When the war in Ukraine started, the company looked for contractors to join the fight and Mr Cancel agreed to go.
“He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn’t come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn’t have to be involved in it,” Ms Cabrera told CNN.
Mr Cancel flew to Poland on 12 March and entered Ukraine either that same day or the following day, according to Ms Cabrera.
