Two British aid workers reportedly captured by Russian troops in Ukraine

Two British aid workers have reportedly been captured in Ukraine.

Presidium Network, a UK-based non-profit organisation, said two civilians working as humanitarian aid volunteers were captured by Russian forces on Monday at a checkpoint south of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The Foreign Office said it was urgently seeking more information. Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky News: “The Foreign Office is doing all it can to support and identify these two people.”

The pair were working as part of a Joint Humanitarian Operations Centre project in Ukraine to help provide food and medical supplies and evacuation support, Presidium Network said.

They were not working for Presidium Network, which helps deliver aid to Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) said on Wednesday that Russian forces were abducting people in Zaporizhzhia and other parts of Ukraine for likely use in future prisoner exchanges.

This “filtration” campaign targets men of military age, former military and law enforcement personnel, and pro-Ukrainian activists for interrogation, torture, and possible execution, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The GUR also said Russian forces were sending Ukrainian hostages to Crimea to “replenish the exchange fund”.

The intelligence service speculated that Russian forces may be preparing to use captured Ukrainian civilians in May 9th Victory Day celebrations, saying that Russian forces did the same for propaganda purposes in Donetsk in 2014.

The capture of the aid workers came to light the day after the first report that a British person had been killed fighting in Ukraine.

