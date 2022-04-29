Ukraine news – live: British man killed, second missing while fighting Russian army
The Foreign Office is ‘urgently seeking information’ for the missing Briton
A British man has been killed in Ukraine and a second is missing, the Foreign Office says.
Both army veteran Scott Sibley and the missing man were fighting invading Russian forces as volunteers supporting Ukraine’s army, according to reports.
A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family.”
On the missing man, the spokesperson said: “We are aware of a British national who is missing in Ukraine and are supporting their family. We are urgently seeking further information.”
Meanwhile, Russia is blocking the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, the local governor says.
Around 2,000 soldiers are thought to be holed up in the industrial complex – the last vestige of Ukrainian resistance in the battered city – which is under siege from Russian forces.
Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian forces were not allowing wounded Ukrainian troops out of the plant, nor allowing humanitarian corridors for civilians to be set up around the Donetsk region.
Zelensky says will bring every 'Russian criminal' to justice
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his administration will find every “Russian criminal” on their soil and make them bear the responsibility for attacking his country.
“The investigation into the crimes committed by the Russian military against our people is underway. Ukraine’s position is absolutely clear - every Russian criminal must be and will be brought to justice. Whoever they are and wherever they hide, we will find them all and make them bear responsibility,” Mr Zelensky said in his late night video address.
He added: “The first ten Russian servicemen from the 64th motorised rifle brigade of the Russian Ground Forces who committed crimes against our people in Bucha, Kyiv region, received the status of suspects. Their surnames are known.”
Stating that his administration is aware of all the details and actions taken in Bucha, Mr Zelensky said: “...We will find everyone. Just as we will find all the other Russian thugs who killed and tortured Ukrainians. Who tormented our people. Who destroyed houses and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. None of these ba****ds will avoid responsibility.”
He added: “We are also working to direct the blocked assets of Russian individuals subject to sanctions and the Russian state to compensate Ukraine for this war and to restore normal life.”
Finland, Sweden could join Nato 'quickly', says Stoltenberg
Finland and Sweden would be embraced with open arms in the event of their applying to join the Nato alliance, and could become members “quickly”, secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.
“It’s their decision. But if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed, and I expect that process to go quickly,” Mr Stoltenberg said.
Without giving any precise time frame, the Nato chief said that the two countries will get some protection if Russia attempts to intimidate them from the first step of submitting their membership applications till they formally join Nato.
He said he is “confident that there are ways to bridge that interim period in a way which is good enough and works for both Finland and Sweden”.
Watch: Ukrainian boy sings anti-war song at concert in Kyiv subway
Russian state TV claims Putin is more likely to launch nuclear war than accept defeat in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is more likely to pursue all-out nuclear warfare rather than concede defeat to Ukraine, a top Russian state TV editor has said.
Margarita Simonyan, editor of state broadcaster RT and one of the Kremlin’s highest-profile media bosses, made the remarks on TV on Wednesday night - declaring that Mr Putin unleashing a nuclear strike is “more probable” than failing its so-called special military operation in Ukraine.
The remarks added to a pattern of escalating rhetoric on both sides as Russia continues to warn the west of “lightning fast” consequences over interfering in its ongoing invasion.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more:
Russian state TV claims Putin more likely to launch nuclear war than accept defeat
’Either we lose in Ukraine or the Third World War starts’, says top Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan
Russian gas supplies resumed to Poland on Tuesday, data suggests
Gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland edged up after dropping to zero earlier on Tuesday, according to data from the EU network of gas transmission operators.
Russia‘s Gazprom cut Poland and Bulgaria off from its gas on Wednesday for refusing to pay in roubles in retaliation to Western sanctions imposed for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Belarus to Poland around 0200 CET for Tuesday were at 3,449,688 kWh/hour, data showed.
US investigating strikes on Kyiv, says Pentagon
US officials are analysing strikes on Kyiv that the Ukrainian authorities blamed on Russian missiles, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.
“We’re still trying to analyze this and figure out what happened here, what was struck and with what kind of munition,” he told CNN.
Watch: Biden calls for $33 billion more in aid to Ukraine
At least 10 people injured in Kyiv ‘blasts’, say Ukraine officials
At least 10 people have been injured after one of two Russian missiles hit the lower floors of a 25-storey residential building in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials have said.
The city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said the blasts had hit the central Shevchenko district.
The State Emergency Service, which referred to Russian shelling, said one blast damaged an unnamed facility while the other occurred in a residential building, which was nearby.
Parts of the ground and first floors were destroyed by fire, it said in an online post.
Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov and foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba both said Russia had used missiles in the attack.
UN chief Guterres ‘shocked’ by blasts in Ukraine’s capital
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has told of his shock at reports of the blasts heard soon after he completed talks with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday.
“There was an attack on Kyiv ... it shocked me, not because I’m here but because Kyiv is a sacred city for Ukrainians and Russians alike,” Guterres told Portuguese broadcaster RTP when asked about the blasts.
Former US security director says West should not be ‘scared and intimidated’ by Putin’s nuclear threat
