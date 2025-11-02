Woman receives human ‘arms and fingers’ instead of medicine she ordered in the mail, coroner says
The woman received an unexpected package this Halloween
A woman in Kentucky expecting to open a box full of medicine instead found a pair of human arms and a number of human fingers on ice.
Shocked by her discovery, she called 911. Scott Daniel, the coroner for Christian County, Kentucky, traveled to her home to retrieve the human remains, the New York Times reports.
Daniel took the twos arms and four fingers to the local morgue. On Tuesday, a courier removed the remains, though its unclear where they were taken.
About a day after receiving the digits, the woman finally received her medicine.
The package was sent from Nashville, and was supposed to be delivered to a school or hospital in the city for surgical training, Daniel told the Times.
The parts inside the package were from four different individuals.
The courier who delivered the package, or woman who received them, have not been identified.
In response to a question about the source of the body parts, Daniel said he "didn't ask."
“I mean, I’d assume, obviously, I think they came from cadavers that had been donated," he told the Times.
Daniel said he believes the woman who received the parts "did the right thing" by calling 911 and reporting the discovery.
