California TV producer killed in freak rope swing accident

A young woman in California died after a freak accident on a rope swing caused her to fall 30 feet.

Kathryn Hoedt, 23, was reportedly using a rope swing near Folsom Lake, just outside of Sacramento, shortly before her death.

She was a journalist who produced the morning show for California broadcaster KCRA 3. Her co-workers "universally said she was one of the nicest people they ever worked with,” according to the broadcaster.