California TV producer killed in freak rope swing accident

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 17 August 2023 16:11
<p> Kathryn “Katie” Hoedt, 23, died after a freak accident resulted in her falling 30 feet from a rope swing near Folsom Lake near Sacramento, California</p>

Kathryn “Katie” Hoedt, 23, died after a freak accident resulted in her falling 30 feet from a rope swing near Folsom Lake near Sacramento, California

(screengrab/Instagram)

A young woman in California died after a freak accident on a rope swing caused her to fall 30 feet.

Kathryn Hoedt, 23, was reportedly using a rope swing near Folsom Lake, just outside of Sacramento, shortly before her death.

She was a journalist who produced the morning show for California broadcaster KCRA 3. Her co-workers "universally said she was one of the nicest people they ever worked with,” according to the broadcaster.

