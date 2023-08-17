California TV producer killed in freak rope swing accident
A young woman in California died after a freak accident on a rope swing caused her to fall 30 feet.
Kathryn Hoedt, 23, was reportedly using a rope swing near Folsom Lake, just outside of Sacramento, shortly before her death.
She was a journalist who produced the morning show for California broadcaster KCRA 3. Her co-workers "universally said she was one of the nicest people they ever worked with,” according to the broadcaster.
