Suspect pulled from drainpipe after attempting to hide from Georgia police

A suspected thief who hid in a drainpipe was found and removed by Georgia police using a drone and a dog.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident after attempting to steal packages from front porches.

In a Facebook post, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it used a drone to track the suspect, who hid in a storm drain. Their efforts to get the suspect out of the drain using pepper spray proved unsucessful, so they sent a drone down to track his movements and a “K9” police dog to remove him.