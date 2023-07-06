Authorities search for man who vanished on Yosemite backpacking trip

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Yosemite National Park officials are searching for a man who disappeared over the weekend while backpacking.

According to a Facebook post from Yosemite National Park, the backpacker, Hayden Klemenok was hiking with a group near the Upper Chilnualna Falls area in California on Sunday.

Klemenok hasn’t been seen since he entered the Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction at 2pm on Sunday, the post said.

Mr Klemenok was last seen wearing a tan-brimmed hat, white sunglasses, a red t-shirt, blue swimming trunks and white Adidas shoes, the post added.

The Yosemite National Park Dispatch also urged visitors who were also at the park on Sunday to send over any information to aid with the search.

Since the man’s disappearance, Yosemite National Park put out an alert for visitors to stay away from rivers, which as they are “surprisingly swift, cold, and dangerous.”

According to a GoFundMe, Mr Klemenok recently graduated from San Diego State University. The fundraising page has earned more than $49,000 since it was created on 4 July.