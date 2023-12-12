Young Thug trial delayed as co-defendant is stabbed in jail: Live
Young Thug is charged in a sprawling RICO trial which accuses YSL of being a criminal gang
The hotly-anticipated trial of the rapper Young Thug is underway in a courtroom in Atlanta, Georgia, following almost a year of delays.
In May 2022, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, was arrested and charged in a sprawling RICO indictment along with 27 other defendants.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – who is using the same law to prosecute Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case – accused the suspects of being part of a criminal street gang named YSL or “Young Slime Life.”
According to prosecutors, the gang is responsible for multiple violent crimes, including murders, shootings, carjackings and racketeering.
Young Thug denies the accusations and insists YSL is simply his record label – Young Stoner Life.
The trial has been undoubtedly rocky. The start of the trial’s third week gave no reprieve; the court was immediately asked to recess due to an undisclosed “medical issue” of “one of the participants,” the judge said.
It was later revealed that Shannon Stillwell, a YSL defendant, was stabbed “multiple times” in prison by a fellow inmate. The reason behind the stabbing is unknown, but Mr Stillwell is in stable condition, the Fulton County sheriff’s office said.
But perhaps the most viral moments from the trial so far have consisted of the unusual terminology and references being used.
Here’s a guide to the most important - and perplexing - words and phrases so far...
YSL defendant stabbed “multiple times” while in jail
The third week of the YSL trial got off to a dramatic start when one of the defendants was reportedly stabbed.
Defendant Shannon Stillwell “was stabbed in jail,” Max Schardt, his lawyer, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.
Willie Brown, an inmate at Rice Street Jail, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items in connection to the stabbing, according to a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office press release.
A fight erupted between Mr Brown and Mr Stillwell on the evening of 10 December — but it’s still not known what led to the fight. Mr Stillwell was “stabbed multiple times by Brown” and Mr Stillwell is in stable condition, the release stated.
What is RICO?
RICO stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which is a state law in Georgia based on the 1970 federal law, allowing the prosecution of alleged criminal organizations.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis explained at a press conference following the 2022 indictment: “RICO is a tool that allows a prosecutor’s office and law enforcement to tell the whole story. We use it as a tool so they can have all the information they need to make a wise decision.”
Donald Trump and his 18 codefendants were also charged under this Georgia statute.
Recap: What you’ve missed at the trial so far
After nearly a year of jury selection, the trial is underway and seems to be moving at a similar pace. Both sides often interject the other with objections, sidebars are frequent, and there have been numerous delays caused by jury concerns and now an undisclosed ‘medical issue.’
The jury has heard from a series of law enforcement witnesses and a few crime victims about ‘overt acts’ — laid out in the indictment — that the prosecution has accused the defendants of committing. Many of these overt acts, though, pertain to defendants who have been severed from the case or who have taken plea deals.
Lyrics, which were a main talking point ahead of the trial, have so far only appeared during opening remarks.
All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty.
Update from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office regarding Shannon Stillwell stabbing:
Inmate Willie Brown has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items in connection to the stabbing of inmate Shannon Jackson, aka Shannon Stillwell. Jackson is a current co-defendant in the Georgia vs. Jeffery Williams et al (YSL) trial that began on November 27, 2023.
On the evening of Sunday, December 10, 2023, a fight occurred between Willie Brown and Shannon Jackson at the Rice Street Jail. During the fight, Jackson was stabbed multiple times by Brown. Jackson is in stable condition. Brown and Jackson were housed in the same zone. It is unknown what led to the fight.
Willie Brown was initially arrested by the East Point Police Department for several charges on July 22, 2020 and was being held without bond.
Jackson has been in custody since March 17, 2022.
Term check: What does ‘SLATT’ mean?
The prosecution and some law enforcement witnesses have mentioned “SLATT.” The indictment says that it is an abbreviation for “Slime Love All the Time.”
Atlanta Police Department detective Mark Belknap, a witness for the prosecution, told jurors that “SLATT” is an identifier of the gang YSL, and can often be used in tattoos, graffiti or on social media.
Highlights from last week: Young Thug’s sweater
Social media is buzzing over a now sold-out designer wolf sweater donned by Young Thug at his trial in Georgia - days after prosecutors described him as the head of a wolf pack.
The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is in court in Fulton County, Georgia, fighting gang and racketeering charges in connection with what DA Fani Willis and prosecutors say is a violent street gang he co-founded called Young Slime Life (YSL). He and 27 defendants other are facing RICO charges and have each been individually charged with other violations. Mr Williams has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
On Monday, Mr Williams arrived at court wearing an Amiri sweater emblazoned with a wolf, according to WSBTV. The sweater retails for $1,090 and was on sale for $595 as of Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, the sweater appeared to be sold out on the Amiri website.
Viewers sounding off online were quick to question whether the wolf image was meant as a jab at prosecutors, who mentioned the animal in opening statements last week.
Prosecutor Adriane Love began her opening on 27 November by quoting The Jungle Book: “For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.”
Trial heads into week 3
There was a medical issue “with one of the participants,” the judge said, so he called for a recess for the day. The attorneys had convened with the judge before the jury was called in.
Judge Glanville said he suspects a 9am start time tomorrow.
