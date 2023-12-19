Jump to content

Moment parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke pleads to child abuse charges

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 19 December 2023 08:01
Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse charges

Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke pleaded guilty on Monday, 18 December, to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse for abusing and starving two of her children.

The Utah mother of six gave tips on her once-popular channel called “8 Passengers".

In footage from inside court, Franke - wearing grey and white prison clothing - pleaded guilty to each of the first three charges individually and on the fourth said: “With my deepest regret and sorrow for my family and my children, guilty.”

Her plea agreement was accepted and sentencing was scheduled for 20 February.

