Two people were killed and multiple were injured in a Thursday morning shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, according to officials.

“At this stage we can confirm two people have died,” Auckland police said in a statement, CNN reports. “The male offender is also deceased.”

The shooting took place on Thursday at a building site in the Auckland city centre on lower Queen Street, according to police.

Armed New Zealand police officers stand at a road block in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023 (AP)

“The offender has moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm. Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him,” police said in a statement, The Guardian reports.

“Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.”

A police officer is among the at least six people injured in the shooting, according to the New Zealand Herald.

The gunman was on home detention for domestic violence, according to the paper.

“I can’t remember anything like this ever happening in our beautiful city,” Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said on Thursday. “This morning’s events have been tragic and distressing for all Aucklanders, as this is not something that we are used to.”

Officials say the Women’s World Cup will continue as planned (AP)

“While the details of the victims have not yet been confirmed, I want to express my condolences to their families,” he added. “I also want express sympathy for those in the construction industry and commuters who will be feeling on edge following this incident.”

The shooting took place on the same day as the Women’s World Cup kicks off in the country.

The tournament will continue as planned, according to New Zealand sports minister Grant Robertson.

“Aucklanders and those watching around the world can be assured that the police have neutralised the threat and that they are not seeking anybody else in relation to the incident,” prime minister Chris Hipkins said at a press conference on Thursday.

Six people, including a police officer, were injured in shooting (AP)

He added that according to police information at this stage, the gunman was armed with a pump-action shotgun, and that officials think there was “was no political or ideological motive for the shooting.”

A bystander told 1 News he was inside the building where the shooting took place and hid inside an office.

“We just heard a massive gunshot, and then one of the guys walked outside the office and came running back in,” the man said.

“We ran to the back of the building where I saw a bloody hard hat. We could see the guy walking around with his gun.”

Teams playing in the tournament, where New Zealand will face Norway.

“New Zealand Football are shocked by the incident in Auckland CBD this morning,” the team wrote on social media. “We can confirm that all of the Football Ferns team and staff are safe but we will not be able to comment further while details are still emerging.”

“Please refer to New Zealand Police for further information. Preparations for the game tonight at Eden Park will continue as planned.”