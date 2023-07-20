✕ Close What to expect at the Women's World Cup 2023 | You Ask The Questions

The biggest ever Women’s World Cup kicks off with both co-hosts in action on the opening day, as New Zealand face Norway in Auckland and Australia meet the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.

The kick-off comes just hours after a mass shooting in Auckland that killed two people and wounded six. A gunman was found dead after killing two people and injuring multiple others in the city this morning. The shooting took place at a building site in Auckland city centre.

The World Cup will “proceed as planned” and New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins said there was no risk to national security. A minute’s silence will be held before both opening matches, as New Zealand attempt to claim a historic win at the tournament at Eden Park against star-studded Norway.

Australia will then hope to get their campaign off to the perfect start as the Matildas take on Ireland in front of what is expected to be a record-breaking crowd at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium. Australia have emerged as one of the tournament favourites, with star Sam Kerr leading the line, and a winning start is vital with Canada and Nigeria making up the ‘group of death’.

