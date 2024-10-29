Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A 40-year-old mother picking up her child from a school in Melbourne, crashed her car through a fence, hitting an 11-year-old boy who later died in the hospital, police said.

Police reported that a vehicle was travelling along Burgess Street when it is believed to have veered off the road and crashed through a fence near a sports court at the Auburn South Primary School shortly after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The vehicle struck an outdoor table where five children were seated.

An 11-year-old boy was critically injured and later died in the hospital, while two 11-year-old girls, a 10-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old boy sustained serious injuries.

The driver was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody.

Victoria Police spokesperson Craig McEvoy told reporters: “It appears it is a tragic accident.”

“A 40-year-old female has driven to the school to collect a child, after collecting the child, she’s performed a U-turn, and [crashed] into the fence of the school,” he said.

“Unfortunately, she has struck a table where there were five children seated within the school grounds.

“Very tragically and sadly, one of those children has passed away while being conveyed to hospital.”

Police reported that the primary school-aged child in the passenger seat of the car was unharmed.

Video footage showed the estate car, which had significant damage to its front-left wing, coming to a stop after passing through a shaded recreation area.

​​”Multiple Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) paramedics attended the scene,” Victoria Ambulance said in a statement.

“Three children were transported by road to The Royal Children’s Hospital. Two children were transported by road to Monash Medical Centre.”

The Department of Education spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au: “Our thoughts are right now with the entire Auburn South Primary School community.”

“We are working closely with staff, students and parents of the school to support them during this deeply distressing time.

“We will provide further information as soon as we can.”

Victoria police inspect the scene where a car crashed through a fence at Auburn South Primary School, Tooronga Road, Hawthorn East, in Melbourne, Australia, 29 October 2024 ( EPA )

Minister for education Ben Carroll expressed his condolences to the students and their families, stating that the government was closely monitoring the situation. “I’ve asked [the Department of Education] to be on standby to provide whatever supports are needed,” Mr Carroll said in a post on X.

A local business owner, identified by his first name Guy, told ABC News that he went to the school to offer any help he could after the tragic incident.

“There were some kids that are very, very frightened, not themselves,” he was quoted as saying.

After the crash, he described the scene as “chaos”, with Burgess Street near the school closed to traffic.

Victorian premier Jacinta Allan stated that a “dark shadow” has fallen over the state following the incident. “I know tonight Victorians will be thinking of Auburn South Primary, and holding our kids even closer,” she said.

Opposition leader John Pesutto described the situation as “devastating” and extended his heartfelt condolences to the injured students, their families, and the broader school community on behalf of Hawthorn.

“On behalf of the Hawthorn community, I express my sincerest condolences with the students who have been injured, their families and the broader school community,” he said.