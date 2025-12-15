Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The father of a fruit shop owner who tackled one of the Bondi Beach gunmen has described his son as a “hero of Australia”.

Ahmed al Ahmed, a father-of-two from Sydney, was seen tackling one of the gunmen before wrestling his weapon away from him, during an antisemitic terrorist attack at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in Sydney on Sunday.

Video footage of Mr Ahmed intervening circulated widely on social media following the attack. His father said it shows the 43-year-old’s impulse to protect people.

Speaking to ABC Australia through a translator, Mohamed Fateh al Ahmed said: “His friend told him, ‘Let’s go have coffee at Bondi’.

“They got there, and were shocked to see armed men firing weapons at terrorists.

open image in gallery Ahmed al Ahmed has received widespread praise for tackling one of the Bondi Beach attackers ( Social Media )

“Their lives were in danger. He noticed one of the armed men in a distance, from him hiding behind a tree.

“My son is a hero, he served with the police and in the central security forces, and he has the impulse to protect people.

“When he saw people laying on the ground, and the blood everywhere, immediately his conscience and his soul compelled him to pounce on one of the terrorists and to rid him of his weapon.

“I feel pride and honour, because my son is a hero of Australia.”

open image in gallery Mr Ahmed is currently recovering in hospital after suffering gun wounds to his arm ( Chris Minns )

Mr Ahmed’s parents told the broadcaster he had moved to Australia from Syria in 2006, while they had only arrived in the country months ago after years separated from their son.

They added that he remains in hospital with bullet wounds to his arm and hand, but was in “good spirits”.

His mother, Malakeh Hasan al Ahmed, said she is proud of her “do-gooder” son.

She told ABC Australia through a translator: “I’m proud that my son was helping people. He saved lives, souls. God would not harm him because he was a do-gooder.

“He saw they were dying and people were losing their lives, and when that guy ran out of ammo, he took it from him, but he was hit.

open image in gallery 15 people were killed in the attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney on Sunday. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“We pray that God saves him.”

New South Wales Police have confirmed that 16 people have died following the shooting, including one suspected gunman.

Australian police said a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son, named in local media as Sajid and Naveed Akram, were behind the attack on Sunday.

Sajid Akram was shot by police and died at the scene but Naveed Akram, who was wounded, is expected to survive his injuries and face criminal charges.

The two gunmen opened fire on a crowd celebrating the start of Hanukkah at Campbell Parade on the Sydney beach.

A further 40 people are being treated for a range of serious injuries, including two police officers, according to the force, who have confirmed the mass shooting was a terrorist incident that was “designed to target the Jewish community”.

Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales, told a press conference in Sydney that the attack represents “some of our worst fears about terrorism” but he hailed Mr Ahmed as a “genuine hero” as he described footage of the incident as “unbelievable”.

“A man walking up to a gunman who had fired on the community and single-handedly disarming him, putting his own life at risk to save the lives of countless other people,” he added.