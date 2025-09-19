Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A doctor who first raised concerns about convicted triple murderer Erin Patterson has now been formally disciplined by Australia’s medical regulator for the remarks he made following her guilty verdict.

Chris Webster, then a visiting doctor at Leongatha Hospital, treated Patterson on 31 July 2023, when she arrived complaining of gastro-like symptoms.

During Patterson’s nearly three-month trial in May, Dr Webster testified about his surprise at her decision to leave the hospital just minutes after arriving.

Disturbed by her condition and sudden departure, Dr Webster later made a triple-0 (emergency number) call expressing concern for her welfare. His observations later became part of his testimony during Patterson’s lengthy murder trial.

Earlier this month, Patterson, 50, was sentenced to life in prison in Australia for murdering three relatives with a meal laced with deadly death cap mushrooms. She was found guilty of killing her former parents-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, and of attempting to murder Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, who survived after weeks in hospital.

Following Patterson’s conviction for serving a poisonous mushroom lunch that killed three of her former relatives, Dr Webster gave several interviews in which he openly criticised her behaviour.

In one appearance on ABC’s 7.30, he described her actions as carrying “an element of sociopathic evil”. In other instances, he called Patterson a “crazy b****” and “sociopathic”.

While his comments reflected the shock many in the local community felt, they also triggered complaints to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra), the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

open image in gallery Convicted killer Erin Patterson (L) leaves the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on 8 September 2025. An Australian judge sentenced Patterson on 8 September to life in prison with parole after 33 years for killing three people with toxic mushrooms, capping a trial that sparked a global media frenzy ( AFP/Getty )

The watchdog launched an investigation into whether Dr Webster’s remarks breached professional standards around confidentiality, ethics, and public conduct.

This week, AHPRA announced that conditions had been placed on Dr Webster’s registration. He must now complete a minimum of eight hours of one-on-one education with an approved educator focusing on ethics and professionalism. He is also required to undertake five mentoring sessions – one per month over five months – with an emphasis on communication skills and patient confidentiality.

Despite the sanctions, Dr Webster said he stood by his comments. “The media sought me out and, when the questions were asked, I provided my honest response.”

open image in gallery File. The survivor of the July 2023 fatal lunch, Ian Wilkinson, is seen outside the court buildings in Melbourne on 21 August 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dr Webster said he has no intention of appealing against the sanctions. “Since accepting the conditions, I have actually felt a burden released from my shoulders,” he said.

“I am not happy about the conditions, but I am happier.”

Mr Webster told the BBC: “As far as my comments go, I stand by them.”

He added: “I was found to be inappropriate in my professionalism and that has to do with the use of salty language and my use of social media.”

open image in gallery A Leongatha sign at the entrance of the township in Leongatha, Australia. Erin Patterson is convicted of murdering three relatives by serving them beef Wellington laced with deadly death cap mushrooms at a lunch in Leongatha, Victoria, in July 2023 ( Getty )

A spokesperson for Ahpra said: “Confidentiality provisions of the national law under which we operate limit what we can say publicly about an individual practitioner or matter.

“We cannot comment on matters relating to individual practitioners beyond information that is already on the public record, such as the register of practitioners.

“Ahpra can confirm that conditions on the registration of Dr Christopher Webster of Leongatha, Victoria, were imposed by the Medical Board of Australia on Wednesday and posted to the register of practitioners.”

open image in gallery Members of the media follow a police vehicle transporting Erin Patterson as it leaves the Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court in Morwell on 7 July 2025. An Australian woman murdered her estranged husband’s parents and aunt by lacing their beef Wellington lunch with toxic mushrooms, a jury found on 7 July at the climax of a trial watched around the world ( AFP/Getty )

Dr Webster said that he had the “full support” of the community and that “I am not going anywhere. I just have to go back to school”.

He said: “I serve a community that is chronically short of doctors.

“To be compliant with my conditions will involve seeing fewer patients.

“I am not the only one being punished by the onerous mentor condition.

“I have the full support of the community, my patients, my clinic staff and, most importantly, my family.

“The biggest impact will be on people that don’t deserve to be punished by having reduced access to their trusted GP.”