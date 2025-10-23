Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British national is among two men who died in rough surf at a Melbourne beach on Wednesday, Australian police said.

Victorian Police said emergency services were called to Frankston Beach in Melbourne’s south-east at about 5pm local time following reports of two men in trouble in the water.

A police helicopter assisted the men in the water and winched them back to shore, but they were unresponsive and could not be revived.

Police believe the 36-year-old British national was surfing when his board snapped as the state was lashed by heavy winds of up to 130kmph.

A 43-year-old friend of the surfer jumped into the water to assist, but both came into trouble.

The men have yet to be formally identified as police work to notify next-of-kin.

One emergency responder was hospitalised overnight after taking in “a large amount of water" but was discharged on Thursday, Nixon said.

People walk on Frankston Pier in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Victoria Police inspector Melissa Nixon said the surfer had “minimal experience”.

“It appears he may have only been learning to surf,” she said.

“His friend obviously thought he was in distress and jumped in to help him.

“The weather conditions yesterday were obviously not appropriate to be in the water surfing, whether you’re experienced or not.

“It is a risk that you take that you put other people in danger.”

She added that a police tactical operator who was involved in rescuing the men from the ocean was treated for minor injuries in hospital following the incident.

“He’s had to go in twice,” Ms Nixon said. “As I said, they’re very experienced. They do this often.

“Do not go swimming or surfing in conditions like this when we know that it’s going to be treacherous conditions.

“You put yourself at risk. You put people that jump in to help you at risk. You put the emergency services at risk.”

Nixon cautioned people against entering the water in unsafe conditions.

The strong winds brought down trees and branches and caused thousands of homes and businesses to lose power in Melbourne and elsewhere in Victoria state.